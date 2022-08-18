Pokemon Unite Bringing a Brand New Map into Battle

For those unaware right now in London is the Pokemon World 2022 event going on, during which we usually get a good amount of new announcements. One of the big ones for Pokemon Unite came in the form of an entirely new default map known as the Theia Sky Ruins! While the map layout may be familiar it brings in new Pokemon to fight and just a nice change of pace from the default map everyone has been stuck on since launch aside from quick mode options. It also switches out Zapdos as the final Pokemon to Rayquaza, fitting for being high in the sky amongst the clouds. It appears to be quite the exciting change coming later down the line, but right now we don’t have a definitive release date set for it just yet.

Those wanting a good look can take a peak at the tease for the Theia Sky Ruins map below: