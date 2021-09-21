Pokémon Unite Coming to Mobile on September 22, Updates for Switch

Pokémon Unite has been a surprise hit for the Switch as millions of fans have already played the arena battle game. Now, the fun expands onto both iOS and Android as it becomes available for mobile devices. A new trailer marks the release for Wednesday, September 22 along with new language updates and more.

Players can look forward to cross-play battles and cross-save function between Switch and mobile devices as long as they use the same account. A space-themed battle pass begins the day of launch with items and mission rewards. Unite Squad is a feature being added to both versions allowing you to form teams of players or search pre-existing ones. If you didn’t catch Zeraora previously, there’s another chance coming in addition to gaining Pikachu and matching clothes.

Check out the full press release on the official website and watch the trailer below for a look at these updates.