Pokemon Unite is Bringing the Moon Dancer Clefable to Battle

There’s never too many support allies in Pokemon Unite and it looks like the team behind the game agrees as the latest ally coming to fight is none other than Clefable and her pre-evolution Clefairy. This duo aids allies in battle by making use of their companions moves in order to attack while also being able to heal to keep friends alive. There’s not a huge wait for this new Pokemon to make their debut either as Clefable will be releasing next month on October 13 for all players to be able to purchase.

Be sure to check out Clefable when they launch on October 13 and for now take a sneak peek at their abilities in action below: