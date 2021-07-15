Pokémon Unite Launches July 21

It will soon be time to unite with your Pokémon partners for a new way of battling. Pokémon Unite is an arena battle game featuring five Pokémon using unique abilities and attributes to take on opposing teams. Today, a launch date and new trailer have been revealed.

Starting July 21, Nintendo Switch owners can download Pokémon Unite. An announcement trailer shows off different customization options for trainers and their Pokémon. You also get a glimpse at some of the moves and strategies that can be implemented. Those who play the game before August 31 will unlock the Zeraora with its lightning fast attacks. This should be a great showcase for mythical Pokémon after debuting in the Sun and Moon titles.

Check out the latest trailer below and look for more news on Pokémon Unite arriving to mobile platforms this September.