Pokemon Unite Seeing Gardveoir Added Tomorrow

Pokemon Unite has been out for almost a week now and players are enjoying their time teaming up to get points and knock their opponents down. Now those who have been patiently waiting for even more can get ready to try out a brand new character when they arrive starting tomorrow. Gardevoir is stepping onto the scene as a ranged attacker, so players can go in aggressively as one of their favorite psychic and fairy types in order to take down foes and score more points.

Be sure to check out when Gardevoir drops tomorrow, and for a sneak peak check out the tease of gameplay footage below: