Pokemon Unite Shares Latest Details for Major Inclusions Coming in September

Pokemon Unite continues to be booming in popularity with this last month offering celebration for the game having been around for a year. Now heading into September we’re looking at the brand new assortment of goods coming to the game to celebrate including new Pokemon, new modes and the brand new battle pass planning to start up. Before the other announcements it’s good to note that the brand new map, Theia Sky Ruins, will be available to play started September 2 along with the start of other releases for this batch.

First we have the three new Pokemon that are all launching throughout the month. The first up is Mew, the second mythical to debut as a fighter, who will be the attacker class. Mew is also the only Pokemon in the batch that will be given away for free for through who complete the event attached to it started on September 2. Next is Dodrio who is going to be the first Speedster class in quite some time to be added to the game and will be made available starting on September 14. The last is Scizor, an all-rounder, making its debut on September 28.

Alongside the release of Mew will also be a brand new battle pass with highlight features for those who pay being an Azumarill costume at the start, and a special Prince Mew costume at the very end. In addition there will also be a fairly knightly looking costumes for players to snag as well, so those interested will have to check it out and see if the rewards for the battle pass are worth picking up.

Finally there’s the brand new quick mode which will have a team of five going up against familiar NPCs with their respective lead Pokemon. This includes Cynthia with Garchomp, Korrina with Lucario, Leon with Charizard, Raihan with Duralandon and Green with Blastoise to round out their team. Participating in this mode will also earn Trainer Battle Coins which can be used to exchanged for Leon’s outfit that can be worn and show off. There are also other missions started on September 2 that can be used for Theia’s Old Coins and exchanged for tuxedo outfits for both Venusaur and Espeon.

For an even better look at what’s to come in the September update take a peak at the video below: