Power Up in Knockout City’s New Limited Time Mode

Last month, Velan Studios introduced players to the second season of their competitive dodgeball title, which added a shifting stage, new ball type and more that tied in with the theme of going to the movies.

These days, it’s hard to talk about the latest movies without superheroes coming up, so it only makes sense that the newest limited time mode coming to Knockout City is based around superpowers. Titled Knockout City Heroes, the mode is playable today and lasts until September 7, and will grant players one of seven superpowers each time they respawn, ranging from double jumps to more impactful abilities like regaining health and being able to see and target players through walls. While the mode is available, players can engage with special event contracts and unlock themed cosmetics to dress your character up like the superhero they’ve become.

For more on Knockout City, which is available now on PS4, Xbox One and PC, be sure to check out the new trailer below, as well as our review.