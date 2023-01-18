PowerWash Simulator Cleans Up Tomb Raider’s Croft Manor

Wash Lara Croft’s home back to its former glory with the soothing sounds of high-pressure water in the new Special Pack coming to PowerWash Simulator. This cross-over features Croft Manor in all its glory, with gardens and archives to clean. Fans of the franchise can appreciate the attention to detail as they make their way through the grounds. Power wash Lara’s vehicles to perfection and make the Manor sparkle again in this unexpected collaboration.

The Special Pack releases on January 31, with a simultaneous release of the title on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. PowerWash Simulator is currently available for PC and Xbox.

Get prepped before the job with the announcement trailer below: