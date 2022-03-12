Prepare for Fierce Battles in Aztech Forgotten Gods

For a number of reasons including its charming art style, players have been looking forward to the release of Aztech Forgotten Gods. The lovely art style won fans over, and the unique take on the beloved of old gods pulled fans in even more. In Aztech Forgotten Gods it’s up to players to take down mythical gods of old and other slews of creatures that stand in their way, in order to uncover the truth of what exactly is disrupting the land and put an end to it.

Aztech Forgotten Gods is out now on Switch and Steam. Check out the launch trailer below: