Prepare to Soar with New Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Trailer

First launched on the Nintendo Wii in 2011, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword took players to brand new heights. The story and setting takes place in the ancient days of the series and well above the clouds. Fans can look forward to the upcoming release of the HD version with a recently released trailer.

Adjustments have been made for more streamlined gameplay. You have the option to call upon Fi for advice. Play in either motion control mode or with the controller buttons for different options. Skip cutscenes and dialog to quicken the pace. The graphics have been upgraded to high definition quality for a detailed appearance.

Experience an amazing adventure among the clouds on July 16. Check out the trailer below for a look at the action.