Professor Layton and the New World of Steam Receives Extended Trailer

While the Nintendo Direct we got recently teased a Professor Layton revival, we didn’t see much of what it had to offer outside of a teaser. Now Level-5 has shared a full blown trailer with a lot more to go off of! The trailer opens with the iconic Professor’s assistant, Luke, writing to him about mysterious things happening to him while he’s been away. A building mystery seems to be happening all around Luke and Professor Layton is the one who he trusts most so it only makes sense Layton would come to assist in his time of need. It’s worth noting the trailer is exclusively in Japanese with English subtitles but we’re likely to see a dub as we actually head towards the eventual release.

Those wanting to see all it has to offer can check out the trailer for Professor Layton and the New World of Steam below: