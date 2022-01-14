Ravva and the Cyclops Curse Now on PS5

8-bit games may be games of the past but some current titles are bringing plenty of nostalgia. If you’re in search of a throwback platformer Ravva and the Cyclops Curse has you covered. Originally released in September 2021, this pixelated adventure is now available on PS5.

An evil curse envelops the land and it’s up to Ravva, a summoner apprentice, along with her companions to rescue her mother and restore peace. Traverse challenging obstacles and defeat dangerous creatures through several levels. Along the way there are puzzles to solve and secrets to discover. The pixel artwork moves fluidly and features creative details all paying homage to games of yesteryear.

Check out Ravva on the PS5 now and watch the announcement trailer below for a look at the magical adventure.