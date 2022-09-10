Rayman to Make a Special Appearance in the Upcoming Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope DLC

During Ubisoft forward a good number of things were announced and among them was the reveal of a familiar face coming to DLC for the sequel Mario + Rabbids title. It’s been a while since Rayman has featured in his own title, but now he’ll be teaming up with the Mario crew and likely be able to carry his own gun of some regard as well! Right now there’s no extra details on DLC release or anything else, but we know that at least it’s already in the works over a month before the game’s official release.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope launches on October 20. Check out the teaser for the DLC below: