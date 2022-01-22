Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is Available for Pre-Order on Switch

The latest in Developer Ladybug’s line of sprite-based metroidvania titles launched lest year on most platforms, with Switch being the last major one unaccounted for. Fortunately that’s being fixed within a week, so players will be able to experience a new story in the world of Record of Lodoss War. For anyone wanting to experience the anime series first it is worth noting it’s available for free on Funimation to get caught up before diving into the game.

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth launches for Nintendo Switch on January 28. Check out the pre-order trailer below: