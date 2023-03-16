Redfall Bites Back with Official Story Trailer

With Redfall’s release date a couple of months away, Bethesda and Arkane Studios have released a story trailer today as an introduction to the lore behind the upcoming open-world FPS. So far we know the island town of Redfall, Massachusetts is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blacked out the sun. But where did these vampires come from? Do they have an ultimate goal? It seems there is a lot more to the island of Redfall than meets the eye.

The story trailer reveals that some intrepid scientists in Redfall have been working on something world-shattering. People are going missing, there are dead bodies and blood everywhere, the sun has been eclipsed, and it seems like an experiment gone horribly wrong. Redfall fights its way to Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 2.

Gear up for vampire hunting with the official story trailer below: