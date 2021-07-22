Release Date for Chernobylite Console Version Announced

Chernobylite is a survival horror RPG that is due to release fully on PC soon. Publishers All In! Games and Perp Games, together with The Farm 51, have announced a separate release date for the console version of the game. It will be available digitally on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. There will be a physical version of the game for PlayStation 4, but not for Xbox One, that will launch on the same day. The physical version will include a physical map of the Exclusion Zone, digital postcards, and a digital artbook called ‘The Art of Chernobyl’.

“With the PC launch right around the corner, we’re thrilled to reveal that we’ve locked in Chernobylite’s console release for this September,” said Piotr Żygadło, CEO at All in! Games. “Working on our first simultaneous physical release together with Perp Games has been a great experience so far and a huge milestone for All in! Games. We are confident that Chernobylite will be one of the most exciting indie games of 2021 and intend to continue to give it our full support.”

“It’s humbling to see how Chernobylite’s original concept, an interactive VR documentary, has become a full-blown video game, soon to be available across a variety of platforms,” said Wojciech Pazdur, Director of Development at The Farm 51. “We can’t wait for people to start exploring the hauntingly beautiful recreation of the real-world Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.”

What makes Chernobylite stand out besides the focus on stealth, sci-fi and horror is the fact that the team behind the game has 3D-scanned the Exclusion Zone in Chernobyl, itself. The game focuses on a story that branches in different directions so no playthrough is the same. Players will craft items and build a base while maintaining and supporting team members. You can watch the console release trailer below.