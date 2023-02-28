Report for Duty with The Front Official Reveal Trailer

Samar Studio has unveiled its upcoming survival open-world crafting game with an official reveal trailer. Showing off many of the The Front’s core mechanics, this trailer highlights a robust world that is both beautiful and dangerous. Players will assume the role of a resistance fighter sent back in time to stop the rise of a tyrannical empire that has conquered the world by using unknown technologies. Using monitoring devices, a ruthless will to kill and other advanced tech, humans are on the verge of being stripped of their freedoms and homes.

The reveal trailer shows off various crafting possibilities, open world survival tactics and combat engagements with various human remnants of society. Base building appears to be at the forefront and players will need to find a healthy balance of exploration and construction in order to survive. The Front currently has no planned release date, but the title is gearing up for Early Access on Steam.

Start doomsday prepping now with the reveal trailer below: