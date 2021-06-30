Retro-Styled Chills Abound in The Tartarus Key

For all their genuine creepiness, there’s a certain charm to early thriller games like Silent Hill and Alone in the Dark. The games’ visuals weren’t exactly top-notch, but they still managed to enthrall nonetheless. It’s a quality that’s slowly diminished as both the genre and gaming visuals have advanced, so it’s no wonder that developers like Vertical Reach are trying to recapture it with games like The Tartarus Key.

Besides sporting visuals right out of the PS1-era of gaming, The Tartarus Key also includes elements from those old, escape-the-room flash games that ruled browser-based game sites back in the mid-2000s. As Alex Young, players awaken in a bizarre mansion filled with puzzles, traps and cameras. As her captor closely watches, Alex must puzzle her way of out a variety of odd rooms and strange scenarios if she wants to get out alive.

She’ll also meet other captives along the way and will have a hand in their ultimate fate. How she handles them will determine how her own story ends too, as it can bring about one of three different endings.

The Tartarus Key will be coming to PC via Steam in 2022.