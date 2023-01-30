Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles is Localizing Two Titles for the Very First Time

The original Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure released on PS1 and recently saw a port last year that gave old and new players alike the chance to try out its wonderfully unique experience. A surprisingly little known fact, however, is that Rhapsody actually had two sequels on the PS1 and PS2 that never saw release outside of Japan. The localized titles for these games are Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess and Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom, and players will soon be able to experience the entire trilogy as NISA announced earlier today they were bringing it to modern platforms for fans this summer in Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles!

This Rhapsody collection is coming to PlayStation, Switch and PC. Check out the official trailer for Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles below: