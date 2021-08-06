Riders Republic Beta Kicks Off Later this Month

Last month, Ubisoft announced that two of their upcoming releases would be delayed, with Riders Republic receiving an eight week pushback from September 2 to October 28.

Fortunately, players looking to get their hands on the multiplayer vehicular title will be getting a chance to do so in just a few weeks. From August 23-25, Riders Republic will be hosting a closed beta on all platforms, with a pre-load being available starting August 21. The beta will feature three different careers: Bike Races, Snow Tricks and Air Sports, as well as four multiplayer modes: Mass Races, Tricks Battle, Free for All and Versus Mode, which are featured in the trailer below. Interested gamers can guarantee access by pre-ordering the game, or can sign up here for a chance to be selected.

Both the beta and the full version of Riders Republic will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.