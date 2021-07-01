RiMS Announces Suzuka Circuit, Gets New Trailer

NACON and RaceWard Studio have released a new trailer for its upcoming bike simulation RiMS. Featuring the 2019 Kawasaki Ninja, they have also announced that the Suzuka Circuit will be in the game. This trailer takes place on the Suzuka Circuit, which offers a strong history of many types of racing. RiMS will offer eight of the world’s fastest bikes as players will focus on building the bikes with a variation of officially licensed parts while physically changing these parts within the game. RiMS launches on August 19 for all current and previous platforms. Check out the trailer below.