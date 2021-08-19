RiMS Racing Gets Launch Trailer, Available Now in Europe

NACON and Raceward Studios have announced the the motorbike racing simulation RiMS Racing is now available in Europe. The game has launched on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will be available in North America on August 24. Players will choose from one of the eight fastest bikes in the world and manually upgrade and install parts as competing for championships is the goal. You can watch the launch trailer below and be on the look out for our review in the coming days.