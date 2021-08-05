RiMS Racing Third Documentary Focuses on Details

The motorbike simulation RiMS Racing is set to release on August 19. The team behind the game has pieced together a “making of” documentary with the third one focusing on the details. Joined by collaborators from tyre manufacturer Pirelli and brake manufacturer Brembo, the documentary shows just how detailed the game gets in terms of its parts inclusion. There will be 500 spare parts to choose from ranging from tyres and brakes all the way down to the brake fluid, itself. Check out the video below.