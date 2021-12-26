Ring In The New Year With Genshin Impact Ver 2.4 Update

Ever since its launch in 2020 Genshin Impact has been the gift that keeps on giving with updates and new content rolling out every couple of months. The first update of 2022, Fleeting Colors in Flight, will be available on all platforms beginning on January 5. This new update will celebrate the Lantern Rite Festival while introducing a brand new map area and new characters. Details of the update are listed below along with the announcement trailer.

– Grand celebrations of Lantern Rite coming back with the Jade Chamber

– Brand new map area, Enkanomiya

– Two new characters Shenhe and Yunjin

– Rich rewards including 10 Intertwined Fates & a chance to get one of the eight free four-star Liyue characters

– Ningguang’s new outfit Orchid’s Evening Gown & Keqing’s new outfit Opulent Splendor

– Xiao, Ganyu, and Zhongli up for rerun

– Special “Enchanting Journey of Snow” web event with rewards and ceremony in the Alps!