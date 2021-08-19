Rise on Every Front in Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Reveal Trailer

Sledgehammer Games and Activision Blizzard today dropped the reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Call of Duty: Vanguard has been completely revealed following an in-game Warzone experience. Players will get a campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies co-op experiences in Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Warzone will receive a new map.

Vanguard’s campaign takes players across the world to the Eastern, Western, Pacific, and North African fronts of the conflict. Multiplayer features 20 maps at launch, 16 of which will be for the 6v6 game modes. Finally, Treyarch is working alongside Sledgehammer to develop the Zombies mode.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches November 5 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. To learn more about the game, be sure to check out our preview of the game.