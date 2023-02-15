Romancelvania Bites into Release Date, Preview Trailer

The Deep End Games and 2124 Publishing have announced an official release date for Romancelvania. Included with the announcement is a new introduction video, which teases all the potential suitors to romance. Recently featured at the DevGamm Awards, Romancelvania has exceeded Kickstarter expectations with its lovelorn protagonist and quirky supporting cast.

Players can fall in love with a monster, watch their romance unfold with reality show drama and even satisfy their blood lust with side-scrolling platform action. Hoping to bring a combination of laughs and tenderness, Romancelvania will release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Epic Games on March 7.

Start matchmaking below with the Love At First Bite trailer: