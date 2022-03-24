Rotund Rebound is Ready to Launch in April

Just in time to celebrate their 10th year anniversary, Dahku is ready to launch their latest title. After a few years in the works, and the follow-up to Chubbins on the Wii U, Rotund Rebound is coming to PC and Switch this April.

Rotund Rebound sees a chubby bunny character on the path to rescue friends. The upcoming platformer requires precise placement to bounce your way through each level. It has fast gameplay for those who like a challenge and chiptune music for retro appeal. Take down bosses, search for hundreds of collectibles and try alternate paths. There are different modes to check out and abilities to unlock. Read more about the game on the official website.

With the amount of fine-tuning put into place, Rotund Rebound is sure to make you break a sweat. It releases on April 1 for PC and April 14 on the Switch. Check out the launch trailer below.