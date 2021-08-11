Route 59’s Necrobarista is Getting A Final Pour Expansion

Well here’s another immediate look-in for all curious Switch owners, to add to today’s sizeable pile of shadow-drop’s. Route 59’s paranormal-come-caffeinated visual novel adventure, in the form of last year’s Necrobarista, has made its way onto Nintendo’s platform today. But the news comes alongside the unveiling of the base game getting an expanded version on top. Necrobarista: Final Pour gathers together new story chapters as well as all updates and additional content previously released on the game’s PC version.

What’s more, Final Pour also comes with the ability to make entirely new scenes, with the game’s Studio Mode and Doodle Mode alike. Necrobarista: Final Pour is out now for Nintendo Switch and is planned to be made available on PC and Apple Arcade, in the near future.