Rune Factory 3 Special Releasing in September

With Rune Factory 5 and 4 already on modern platforms already fans of the franchise have been anticipating the inclusion of 3 joining the fray later this year. While we’ve seen tons of gameplay along the way we still hadn’t gotten an official release date just yet, but all that changed with the latest trailer focused on giving a better look and a final date at least. Fans can look forward to diving into the world of Rune Factory 3 Special when it releases later this year on September 5, giving players plenty of time to plan out how they’re going to begin their entirely new fantasy farming adventure!

Rune Factory 3 Special launches on Switch and PC on September 5. Check out the latest trailer below: