Saints Row Officially Returns in Early 2022

Last week, Geoff Keighley teased that Saints Row reboot would be appearing at Gamescom Opening Night Live, and sure enough, it was the first world premiere to pop up during the show proper. And this is indeed a full-on reboot, not only shifting the setting to the brand-new city of Santo Ileso in Southwest America, but having a new crew of characters as the Saints, having to start from the bottom again and establish themselves as a brand new crime syndicate, building their way up.

We’re introduced to this new cast in the trailer below, consisting of The Boss, Neenah, Kevin, and Eli as they try to intercept a deal involving a rival gang, Los Panteros. As seen with the chase that follows, the series hasn’t lost its over-the-top insanity, with food trucks concealing miniguns, futuristic rocket launchers, and Fast and Furious-style driving stunts. Saints Row comes out for PC, XSX, XB1, PS5, and PS4 on February 25, 2022, and should hopefully be welcome return for the franchise.