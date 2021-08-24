Savathûn Makes Her Grand Debut in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Bungie today fully revealed Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, including the titular antagonist, Savathûn.

After seven years of build up, players will finally go toe-to-toe with Savathûn. Sister to Oryx, The Taken King, Savathûn has been biding her time and waiting for the perfect moment to strike. That time is now with a shocking twist, Savathûn has stolen the Light.

In Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, players will travel deep into Savathûn’s Throne World. With a swampy underbelly and a magnificent castle to explore. Players will go toe-to-toe with Savathûn and her Hive Guardians. Wielding the power of Light, players will have to contend with a Hive force able to wield the power of Light. Destroy the Hive Ghosts to take away their Light. No word yet on whether there’ll be a new Darkness-based subclass in the expansion.

To aide you on your journey is a new class of weapon, the Glaive. The first first-person melee weapon in Destiny history, the Glaive works as both a close range and ranged weapon. Unleash melee strikes when up close, or fire energy blasts from a distance. Unlike other weapon types, you won’t be able to find a Glaive in a chest or as a drop from completing activities. Rather, you’ll need to use the new crafting system to create the weapon. Other weapons, including the Throne World weapons, will be craftable as well with additional weapons joining the craftable roster throughout the year.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen launches February 22, 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia.