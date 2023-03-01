Search for Peace in Pax Dei Reveal Trailer

From Mainframe Studios comes Pax Dei: a vast, social sandbox MMO inspired by legends of the medieval era. In a world where ghosts, magic and myths exist, search for a piece of the world to carve out and make home. Players will immerse themselves in an open-world playground where they choose the role they wish to play.

Travel the relative safety of the Heartlands and lead your clan to prosperity. The title features a wide Wilderness where evil lurks and mysteries hide behind a wonderous past. Pax Dei promises a player-driven world where all play styles connect and compliment each other. With the title just having been announced, there is no release date yet, but the title is planning to launch on PC.

Explore a world of tranquility and mystery with the reveal trailer below: