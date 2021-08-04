Second Title Update for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Coming Tomorrow

The next brand new update for Monster Hunter Stories 2 is planned to release tomorrow, and fans can get ready for two brand new monsties and a slew of new challenges to take on. The brand new monsters include the iconic deviants Hellblade Glavenus and Boltreaver Astalos, who will add powerful new companions to any team looking for fire or electric monsties. Kulve Taroth also makes her appearance as a co-op challenge monster where two friends, or a single player with a computer, will chase and take her down in a low rank quest to earn supplies to make brand new gear from her. There are also a slew of new quests including all the above mentioned monsters in addition to regular Glavenus and Astalos and a few others as well.

Be sure to check out the update when it drops tomorrow and take a peak at the trailer below: