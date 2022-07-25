Seek out the First Footage of Lucent Nargacuga in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Lucent Nargacuga has been missing from the mainline Monster Hunter series since it debuted in Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate, which has had many fans excited for its return at last. Today we’ve finally gotten our first sneak peek into the gameplay, that is if it can be seen. Lucent Nargacuga’s biggest quirk is its ability to turn invisible much like the dangerous elder dragon Chameleos, but its speed makes it deadly in battle to take on. It will make for a worth opponent and exciting to fight in its very own arena when the first major title update launches next month.

Take a good look at the first Lucent Nargacuga gameplay below: