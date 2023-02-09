Set a Date with the Apocalypse in Dating Action-RPG Eternights

Find love in a hopeless place as humanity fights against a monstrous corruption in the apocalyptic dating game Eternights. A plague has hit the world and is transforming humanity into twisted, beastly abominations. Indie developer Studio Sai revealed a fresh look at their title today with a new update trailer that showcases the game’s unique blend of dating and real-time combat.

Make the most out of day-to-day life as players brave perilous dungeons steeped in mystery and danger while counting on companions’ unique skills and spells in battle. Strategy is necessary as players will need to exploit enemy weaknesses through elemental attacks and skillful combos in action-RPG style gameplay. Monsters aren’t the only challenge, however, as there are traps, puzzles and mini-games to overcome — all while romancing companions along the way. The clock is ticking down until Eternights’ release for PlayStation 4 & 5 and PC this Summer 2023.

Save the date with the latest update trailer here: