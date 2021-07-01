Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle Demo Now Available on eShop

The Nintendo Switch has been a godsend for card battling games and RPGs over the past four years, and Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle looks to combine both elements in an exciting adventure. The game uses the anime’s characters in a fully fleshed-out 3D world to explore, meet people, shop, and of course engage in some card battles! Players will complete sidequests and build relationships with friends to unlock new decks, and engage in puzzle-centric battles as well as learn new skills in the underverse.

With full English voice acting, it has a lot going for it and should please anyone who loves card battles and JRPGs when it launches on August 10. To be absolutely sure folks enjoy it, XSEED has released a free demo that is now available on the eShop as well – offering a chance to see what the battle system is like before plunking down your cash. We’ll be keeping an eye on the game when it releases in August as the premise shows a lot of promise and the anime has gotten solid marks as well.