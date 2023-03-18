Shovel Knight Dig Receives Free DLC Update

It seems that Shovel Knight’s long adventure digging their way to victory is far from over, as everyone has a taste for treasure and more to offer with the newly announced free DLC! The new update called Fate and Fortune will put Shovel Knight up against their greatest challenge yet with new difficulties in their path, new bosses to fight but also new treasures to gain along the way! Perhaps the best thing about this brand new DLC is that players don’t have to wait at all, as it’s already out and available right now for all platforms to download and play right away!

Check out the trailer for the newly available Fate and Fortune DLC below: