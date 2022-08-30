Shovel Knight Dig Releasing at the End of September

Since it’s debut we haven’t seen or heard much of Shovel Knight Dig, but we knew it was still in the works. Fortunately after all this time we not only get another look, but also an entirely new trailer and official release date at last. Players will be able to dig their way through stages, earn money, upgrade abilities and of course take on slews of bosses waiting for Shovel Knight to come near and challenge them. All this planned to release on September 23 so fans can finally get the true digging adventure they’ve been waiting for.

Shovel Knight Dig launches on September 23 for Apple Arcade, Steam and Switch. Check out the Switch trailer below: