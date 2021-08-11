Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Announced for Winter Release

One of the most successful and beloved retro-inspired titles is Shovel Knight. The game has grown into a series and a new title is coming in just a few months! Originally announced back in early 2020 we are getting much closer to the release of Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is a puzzle game where you eliminate enemy blocks, defeat bosses and use new gear. Fans of the original platformer will recognize a number of old characters like Plague Knight and the Troupple King but new faces have also been included. There is also a multiplayer mode for challenging friends. The trailer below delivers a look at all the puzzle solving action.

It looks to be a great callback to the nostalgia-heavy past and an interesting spin-off for the Shovel Knight series. Look for the release sometime this winter on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PC.