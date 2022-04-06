Siactro Reveals 90s Inspired 3D Platformer Super Kiwi 64

Siactro has most recently been known for Toree 3D, a short but endearing platformer that challenged players to get to the ends of relatively short levels. Now they’re back with their latest title known as Super Kiwi 64. It looks heavily inspired by other 3D platforming classics on the N64 like Super Mario 64 and Banjo Kazooie with its own unique twists using the Kiwi bird main character who can soar and climb walls using their own special skills. It seems like an absolute delight of a collectathon for fans of the genre, and one well worth keeping an eye on.

Super Kiwi 64 is currently aiming to release sometime this year. Check out the reveal trailer below: