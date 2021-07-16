Side-Scrolling Shooter Akinofa Now Available

Become the undead fish, Akinofa, and use its green flames to take down enemies. It may be a wild concept but pays off well in action especially in the pixelated, retro-inspired artwork. Combining shoot’em up gameplay with rogue-lite elements, Akinofa will keep players entertained.

Scroll through various levels to destroy enemies and projectiles with unique abilities such as fire rate which can be upgraded throughout. Earn gold and you can purchase things like more hit points or double shot attacks. They are permanent which makes your next attempt even more enjoyable. There are also online rankings to place if you score high enough.

Check out the launch trailer below for Akinofa then grab it on Xbox One, Switch, PS4 or Steam.