Sifu Shows Off Aging Mechanics, Reveals New Release Window

Sloclap’s upcoming Kung Fu brawler Sifu had a notable trailer less than a month ago, featuring our protagonist as they fought their way through an area known as the Club, with some appropriate high-energy tunes. However, it turns out that was just just part one of things, as a gameplay trailer acting as part two was revealed during the recent State of Play presentation. As seen below, we have more club action again (with the club apparently and appropriately also hosting an underground fight club), but this time the focus is on the game’s aging mechanic, which provides a notable wrinkle when it comes to things.

While our hero has Kung Fu mastery on their side when it comes to hunting down their family’s killers, they also happen to have a magical pendant that can help as well. This pendant can revive them upon death and start players off again where they died in an instant, but it comes at a cost, as years are added to your life. However, this can also be a benefit. Much like the older, wise Kung Fu masters you tend to see in martial arts films, with age brings wisdom and experience, and this can grant players additional skills that can help then advance further. However, there is a limit to how old one can become before they’re too old to fight, at which point you have to begin again. Much like actual Kung Fu, mastering things here requires patience and growth on the player’s end as well with each attempt.

While the latest clip shows our protagonist being able to take a lot of blows even as they age, though, one notable hit comes in the form of a delay, as Sifu now has a release window of early 2022. In an update on the PlayStation blog, Sloclap’s Felix Garczynski says that while they planned for a release this year, have to work remotely to ensure safety during these particular times proved to be more difficult than expected, and they didn’t want to sacrifice any of the game’s quality due to these difficulties. But this should hopefully still result in one deep and top-notch Kung Fu game when Sifu comes out next year for PS5, PS4, and the Epic Games Store.