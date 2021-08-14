Sonic, Tails Officially Join the Crew in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

It was teased in an earlier trailer, but now we have our official reveal and announcement that the iconic duo of Sonic and Tails are making their way to roll around in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. They join a slew of other characters who will also be helping to gather bananas while scrolling through while and twisted stages, but it’s wonderful to see such a great variety of Sega classics making their debut alongside Ai Ai and his friends. One cute element is that when playing as either character the bananas change into rings with that classic sound when collecting them, making it an absolute blast picking them as who to roll around as.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania launches on October 5. Check out the Sonic and Tails trailer below: