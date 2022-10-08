Spike Chunsoft Shares Slews of Details for Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE

The minds behind the iconic Danganronpa are here to deliver a brand new mystery puzzle title in the form of Master Detective Arvchives: RAIN CODE. With its recent announcement many people have been eagerly waiting to learn more, and it seems Spike Chunsoft is more than happy to deliver. Their latest post on the official website does a ton by offering details on location, characters and even gameplay snippits to give players an idea of what to expect. Of course, this being a mystery game they’re not revealing their whole hand just yet, but it’s nice to see more about the main character and some of what to expect when diving into gameplay for this sleuthing murder-mystery adventure.

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE is aiming to release next year. Check out full details revealed on the website right here.