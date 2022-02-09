Splatoon 3 Shows off New Salmon Run Mode

Splatoon 2 offered a collaborative multiplayer mode in Salmon Run. It requires a team to collect eggs while fending off Salmonid enemies. There are a number of unique enemies each having different forms of attacking. The upcoming Splatoon 3 will bring back this mode with new additions.

During the latest Nintendo Direct we got a sneak peek at Salmon Run Next Wave. Some new bosses include Fish Stick and Flipper-Flopper. Fish Stick features a tall structure and tiny Salmonids spinning like a carousel. You’ll need a long range weapon to reach them or ink its length to swim upwards. Flipper-Floppers hide in ink and shoot out a ring that falls towards the ground. It could cause you to get stuck if it lands on you. An enormous boss Salmonid was teased at the end but we can so far only surmise it’s going to be a tough one to defeat.

There’s also a new technique in this mode called Egg Throw. This will allow players to either toss an egg towards partners or into the container itself. With this being a handy addition your quota will be reached in no time. Splatoon 3 is scheduled to release this summer, so be on the look out for more updates.