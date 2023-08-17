Splatoon 3’s Drizzle Season 2023 Comes with New Content

Splashback real quick to 2015 when Splatoon launched on the Wii U which quickly became a brand new hit for Nintendo. A sequel released years later on the Switch delivering exciting new content. Now, we are already on the third installation of the series. Splatoon 3 debuted in September of last year and because an anniversary is approaching soon, Nintendo revealed what’s in store for the celebration.

The Drizzle Season is coming soon and with it players get to check out a couple of upcoming weapons and stages. Crableg Capital lets players duke it out high above on a skyscraper. Shipshape Cargo Co. is a stage set on a freighter in arctic waters. Both look to have their share of hazards, especially being at an elevated height or surrounded by water. The Dread Wringer is a Slosher-type weapon being introduced along with the Heavy Edit Splatling which looks to pack a punch.

A set of interesting challenges are being added. Swim It to Win It, Modded Rainmaker Test-Fire and Inkjets for Everyone all look to be full of fun. But hard work isn’t fun and that’s what Salmon Run is for. The Salmonid Smokeyard is coming back to Salmon Run along with new work uniforms. SRL Big Run Prediction Team is expecting a swarm from 5 PM PT on September 1 to 5 PM PT on September 3.

With the big celebration of course comes a new Splatfest to participate in. The theme is, who is the bester leader from Deep Cut? Is it Shiver, Frye or Big Man? And speaking of, there are also amiibo figures set to be released for all three members. They won’t come out until November 17. They’ll give access to in-game gear similar to other Splatoon amiibo.

Other small additions include new cards for Tableturf Battle and the option to adjust gear positions for fresh photos. With this event set for September we can likely see new balancing updates and fixes to take place soon, especially with the introduction of new weapons and stages. These games are no strangers to getting lots of updates, in fact it’s one of the many highlights of Splatoon. That they are able to receive these packed updates makes for more fun.

Take a look at the full announcement trailer and closer views of the amiibo. This gives you plenty of time to strategize for the upcoming event on September 1. It may be called a drizzle but you’ll bring the storm!