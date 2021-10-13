Spookier Fall Event Comes to Minecraft Dungeons

Terrors are upon you in the latest Minecraft Dungeons event. With Halloween approaching, players can get into the scary spirit with the Spookier Fall event. This will last from October 13 until November 2.

Taking part in this will lead you to unique and seasonal exclusives like the Skull Scythe which slows mobs and Spooky Gourdian armor to prevent damage. Triumph over challenges and defeat the creepiest Creepers. Even pigs can get dressed up to fit the theme. Visit the official website for more information.

Check out the trailer below for a look at the action. You can find Minecraft Dungeons on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch.