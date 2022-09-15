Star Ocean: The Divine Force Gets Massive Showcase at TGS, Demo Announced for Next Week

As the latest entry in the long-running Star Ocean franchise the latest entry has a lot of eyes on it. The previous titles have been fairly divisive among fans but players are still excited to see a continuation. Fortunately Tokyo Game Show was here to deliver with an entire broadcast, new trailer and even announcement of a demo that will be made available next week. The full TGS broadcast even gives players a taste of the dub, which sounds alright but a bit rough around the edges in some places just from the voice lines that have been used. Regardless, however, it’s great that we’ve gotten a much bigger blowout of information and it’s exciting to learn even more about what’s to come.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force launches on October 27 for Playstation and Xbox systems with a demo being made available next week on September 20. Check out the two TGS videos below: