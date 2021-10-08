Start Enjoying Tetris Effect: Connected on Switch Today

Tetris Effect has been one of the best received titles for the series in years, and now players can take it on the go as they please with the latest Switch release of Connected. The puzzles might not be for everyone, but it’s hard to deny the addictive power the many iconic blocks have when it comes to Tetris and how the franchise has long been perceived. The latest launch trailer plays into just this, and the lasting power playing Tetris even for just a bit can have on its fans.

Tetris Effect: Connected is available on Switch today. Check out the launch trailer below: