Steps of Doom Launches with Surreal Trailer

Looking to add more macabre to your video game library? The two-person team at Souette Studio offer an interesting title with Steps of Doom. It has been available in Europe for about a month and now more players can experience its surreal qualities.

Two witches become trapped inside a board game and the only way out is to survive and evade the angry mob. There are multiple endings depending on the choices made so it will be worth replaying a few times. Its eye-catching, hand drawn art style offers a sense of dread. Funky music and horror themes add to the uneasiness.

Check out the PS4 launch trailer below for a look at the bizarre scenes.